World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored to Beat Blue Jays in Game 7 of Fall Classic
One game for baseball immortality.
That's what the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have on Saturday night, as the Dodgers forced a Game 7 with a road win in Game 6 behind a dazzling pitching performance (once again) from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
After losing Games 4 and 5 at home to fall behind 3-2, the Dodgers are now favored to win the series once again in Game 7. They'll have Shohei Ohtani on the mound against Toronto's Max Scherzer, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals earlier in his career.
Toronto is at home, but it has been an underdog all series long until before Game 6. Now, the odds have flipped back in favor of the defending champs ahead of Saturday's series finale.
World Series Odds for Game 7
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+112)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -148
- Blue Jays: +122
Total
- 8 (Over -103/Under -118)
At -148 to win (on the moneyline), the Dodgers have an implied probability of 59.68 percent to win their second World Series title in a row.
Los Angeles has to win two road games in a row to get there, but it already won Game 6 against the Blue Jays' best pitcher in Kevin Gausman. Plus, there are a few trends that favor the road team winning Game 7 tonight.
MLB World Series Game 7 Trends
- Road teams are 21-19 in World Series Game 7s (there was a Game 8 in 1912 after a Game 2 tie).
- Road teams have won four Game 7s in a row in the World Series.
- Prior to this four-game streak, home teams had won nine Game 7s in a row in the World Series.
- 15 of the 40 World Series Game 7s have been decided by one run.
- 22 of the World Series Games 7s have been decided by two or fewer runs.
- Five of the last 11 Game 7s have been one-run games.
If the Dodgers win, they'll pay off as massive favorites to win this matchup from before the series. Los Angeles was -215 to win the series before Game 1, and it rose to as high as -500 after winning Game 3 in 18 innings.
The Blue Jays had not been favored to win the World Series until after they won Game 5, but they are now back to underdogs after dropping Game 6 at home.
