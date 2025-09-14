Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key piece of their offense for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.
On Saturday, the Chiefs downgraded Xavier Worthy to OUT for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Worthy is dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on a collision with teammate Travis Kelce. With Worthy out and Rashee Rice suspended, the Chiefs will have to look elsewhere in the passing game on Sunday.
In Week 1, Marquise Brown was targeted 16 times by Patrick Mahomes with Worthy exiting early, and he caught 10 of those passes for 99 yards. He could be in line for a big workload again in Week 2, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets in this game.
As for Worthy, his next chance to play will be in Week 3 against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet for Week 2 with Xavier Worthy Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (-155)
Earlier this week, I shared why I’m backing Brown in the prop market on Sunday:
With Worthy banged up, the Chiefs may turn to Marquise Brown once again in Week 2 as their top receiver.
Brown was targeted a whopping 16 times in Week 1, catching 10 passes for 99 yards to lead the Kansas City passing game.
I don’t expect the same volume in Week 2, but with Rice suspended and the Chiefs looking for answers on offense, Brown is by far their most proven option at receiver. I expect him to have a pretty sizable workload, especially if the Chiefs fall behind.
Philly allowed 110 yards to Dallas’ No. 1 receiver – CeeDee Lamb – on 13 targets in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.