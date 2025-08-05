Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The AL wild card race is heating up, as the Texas Rangers are just 1.5 games back of the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners for the No. 2 spot behind the Boston Red Sox.
Texas knocked off New York in extra innings on Monday night, and it’ll turn to righty Nathan Eovaldi (1.49 ERA this season) for Tuesday’s Game 2.
Eovaldi – a former Yankee – has been terrific so far in 2025, and he posted a sub-1.00 ERA in five starts in the month of July.
The Yankees, who are expected to get Aaron Judge back in the lineup on Tuesday after he went on the injured list with a flexor strain, will turn to Will Warren for the 24th time this season.
Warren (4.64 ERA) has led New York to a 13-10 record in his 23 appearances in 2025.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup between these two playoff hopefuls in the American League.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-182)
- Rangers -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +113
- Rangers: -137
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (6-5, 4.64 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 1.49 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, YES
- Yankees record: 60-53
- Rangers record: 59-55
Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Will Warren UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
This season, Warren has struck out 128 batters in 110.2 innings of work, but he’s failed to pick up six or more K’s in five of his last six outings.
In fact, Warren has seen his whiff percentage dip to just the 52nd percentile, although his strikeout percentage remains strong (76th percentile), according to Statcast.
The Rangers are in the middle of the pack when it comes to strikeouts per game, averaging just over eight, but Warren has failed to complete six innings in five of his last six starts, which really lowers his ceiling when it comes to this prop.
I’ll fade the Yankees starter, who has finished with five K’s or less in 12 of his 23 appearances in 2025.
Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Rangers are a great bet with Eovaldi on the bump:
The Yankees just can’t seem to get out of their own way, blowing yet another lead on Monday night to eventually lose in extra innings to the Rangers.
While Aaron Judge (flexor strain) is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, I can’t buy the Yankees as slight road underdogs with this pitching matchup.
Warren (4.64 ERA) has led New York to a 13-10 record in his outings, but he also ranks in just the 41st percentile in expected ERA and the 44th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
He could be in for a rough outing against a Rangers team that has gone from one of the worst offenses in baseball to the middle of the pack over the last 30 days. While Texas is far from an elite unit, it still mustered eight runs against the Yankees on Monday.
Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi (1.49 ERA) has been lights out for Texas and led the team to a 5-0 record in his starts in July. The righty has allowed three or fewer runs in every outing this season, and he posted a 0.59 ERA in his July starts.
Even with Judge back, I think the Yankees’ losing streak extends to five on Tuesday night.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-137 at DraftKings)
