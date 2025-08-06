Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers have a chance to get into the top three in the AL wild card standings on Wednesday afternoon, as they’ll host the New York Yankees for their third and final game of their early-week series.
New York has lost five games in a row, including a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night where Devin Williams once again struggled in the late innings to blow the game.
The Yankees have just a half-game lead on the Rangers in the standings, and New York could be in trouble on Wednesday afternoon, as the Rangers are 16 games over .500 at home in 2025.
Carlos Rodon will be called upon to stop the bleeding for the Yanks, but they’re just 11-12 in his 23 starts this season. Youngster Jack Leiter (4.10 ERA) will be on the mound for Texas in this matinee matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle with major playoff implications in the American League.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+124)
- Rangers +1.5 (-151)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -136
- Rangers: +111
Total
- 8 (Over -119/Under -102)
Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (11-7, 3.34 ERA)
- Texas: Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.10 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, YES Network
- Yankees record: 60-54
- Rangers record: 60-55
Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
I do like this matchup for Rodon, as the Rangers rank 27th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching, and they struggled against him early this season, mustering just two hits across six innings.
Rodon has allowed four or fewer hits in 16 of his 23 starts this season, and he’s posted an impressive 1.06 WHIP. He should keep the Rangers in check, but the Yankees offense will have to give him some run support to break this five-game losing streak.
Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – I shared why I’m betting on the Yankees to get swept:
Can the Rangers sweep the Yankees on Wednesday?
New York has dropped five games in a row and is just a half-game up on the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race entering this afternoon’s series finale.
Carlos Rodon (3.34 ERA) is on the mound for the Yanks, but they’ve lost the majority of his starts since July 1 and are just 11-12 when he’s on the mound this season.
The Rangers will counter with youngster Jack Leiter, who has lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 4.10 since the start of July. While that’s not a huge change, I think Leiter could keep this Yankees offense in check after it was shut out on Tuesday even with Aaron Judge back in the lineup.
The Rangers have been elite at home all season long (36-20), and I can’t pass up a chance to get them at plus money to sweep a Yankees team that has played under .500 ball since the start of June.
Even if Rodon pitches well, Devin Williams and the New York bullpen has blown plenty of games as of late, pushing the team’s bullpen ERA to 4.31 this season.
I’ll back Texas to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (+111 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
