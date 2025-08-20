Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
The New York Yankees homered nine times on Tuesday night in a 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and they’re looking to build on a strong 7-3 stretch on Wednesday with youngster Cam Schlittler on the mound.
The Yankees right-hander has a 3.94 ERA through six big-league starts, but New York is just 2-4 straight up in those games.
Tampa Bay will counter with righty Drew Rasmussen (2.60 ERA), who has pitched well in 2025 despite being on an innings limit. Rasmussen held the Yankees to just two runs in his last outing against them, and he’s allowed just three runs over his last four starts overall.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s AL East battle.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+161)
- Rays +1.5 (-199)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -101
- Rays: -121
Total
- 8.5 (Over -113/Under -108)
Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 3.94 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.60 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, YES
- Yankees record: 68-57
- Rays record: 61-65
Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cam Schlittler 2+ Walks Allowed (-120)
Through six MLB starts, Schlittler has walked at least two batters in five games, allowing 14 overall in 29.2 innings of work.
Tampa Bay is just 26th in MLB in walks drawn this season, but Schlittler walked four Rays in 4.1 innings in his lone start against them this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see him struggle with free passes again on Wednesday night.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Rays are the team to trust in the early innings tonight:
Tampa Bay Rays righty Drew Rasmussen has been one of the bright spots for the team in the 2025 season, and he’ll look to keep things rolling against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Rasmussen is on an innings limit this season, but he’s thrown five or more innings in his last four starts, allowing just three total runs during that stretch.
Overall, the Rays righty has a 2.60 ERA in 2025 and has more than three runs in just three of his 24 outings. He’s held New York to just seven hits and three runs in 10.2 innings (two starts) in 2025.
On Wednesday, the Yankees will counter with youngster Cam Schlittler, who has given up two or more runs in five of his six starts while leading New York to a 2-4 record in 2025. Schlittler has not pitched poorly, but he has an expected ERA of 4.56 this season.
I’ll trust Rasmussen to keep the Yankees in check early on in this one after New York exploded for nine homers in a win on Tuesday.
Pick: Rays First 5 Innings ML (-115 at DraftKings)
