Yankees vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 16
After getting shut out on Monday night in a loss to the Minnesota Twins, the New York Yankees will aim to bounce back on Tuesday.
New York is five games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and it’s likely going to finish in a wild card spot in the AL this season. However, it has a chance to get back on track with young righty Cam Schlittler on the mound on Tuesday.
Schlittler has a 3.05 ERA this season, and he’s outperformed Twins starter Zebby Matthews (5.06 ERA). Matthews allowed three homers in an outing against the Yankees earlier this season, which opens up an interesting prop situation for this matchup.
I’ll dive into that prop and more for this game, but first let’s take a look at the latest odds for Yankees-Twins.
Yankees vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-108)
- Twins +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -176
- Twins: +144
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- New York: Cam Schlittler (3-3, 3.05 ERA)
- Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (4-5, 5.06 ERA)
Yankees vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, YES
- Yankees record: 83-67
- Twins record: 66-84
Yankees vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+397)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m buying Bellinger in a favorable matchup:
New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is hitting .307 with six home runs over the last 28 days (26 games), and I’m buying him at nearly 4/1 odds in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
New York was shut out on Monday, but I think it’s in a prime spot to bounce back against Zebby Matthews (5.06 ERA) and the Twins on Tuesday. Matthews has given up 10 homers in 14 outings this season, including three home runs in 5.2 innings in his lone appearance against New York.
Bellinger homered off Matthews in that game, and he’s 1-for-3 with a long ball against the righty in his career.
Overall, Bellinger has homered 21 times against right-handed pitching this season.
Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
After a rough outing against the Blue Jays to open September, Schlittler bounced back with six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Detroit Tigers in his last start.
Schlittler has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts since Aug. 1, and that’s helped the Yankees go over .500 in his outings this season. The young righty allowed just two hits and one run in a start against the Twins back in August.
Meanwhile, Matthews has an ERA over 5.00 and allowed three runs (and three homers) in his last start against the Yanks.
I’m going to buy low on this high-scoring Yankees offense after a poor showing against Simeon Woods Richardson on Monday night.
The Twins are just 7-7 with Matthews on the mound this season, and he’s allowed at least four runs in six of his 14 appearances.
The Yanks should bounce back on Tuesday.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-176 at DraftKings)
