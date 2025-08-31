Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
Are the New York Yankees back?
The defending American League champs have won seven games in a row – albeit against a cupcake schedule – to move just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.
The Yankees have also taken the top wild card spot in the AL in the process, and they are six games clear of the Kansas City Royals (the No. 4 seed in the AL wild card race).
On Sunday, the Yankees are aiming to complete a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, who are just 48-88 this season. Chicago will send Martin Perez (2.02 ERA) to the mound in this matchup against Luis Gil (3.75 ERA).
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-120)
- White Sox +1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -192
- White Sox: +156
Total
- 9 (Over -103/Under -118)
Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Gil (2-1, 3.75 ERA)
- Chicago: Martin Perez (1-3, 2.02 ERA)
Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES
- Yankees record: 76-60
- White Sox record: 48-88
Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Stanton is worth a look on Sunday:
Stanton has been terrific in the 2025 season for New York since coming off the injured list, as he’s hitting .298 with 17 home runs in just 54 games (43 starts). At this pace, Stanton is homering more than once in every three games that he ends up in the starting lineup for the Yanks.
On Sunday, New York plays a series finale with the Chicago White Sox, who will send lefty Martin Perez to the mound. Perez has been good in the 2025 season, posting a 2.02 ERA in seven outings, but he has a shaky bullpen (4.18 ERA, 61 homer allowed) backing him up.
Plus, Stanton has crushed Perez in his career, hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a 1.188 OPS and a pair of homers. Against lefties this season, Stanton has homered three times in 42 at-bats, and he’s hitting .365 with eight homers over the last four weeks of action overall.
He’s a solid bet at this price on Sunday.
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Even though Perez has a 2.02 ERA and has not allowed more than one run in a start in August, the White Sox are 0-3 in his August outings and just 2-5 overall when he’s on the mound this season.
That makes it hard to trust Chicago to pull off the upset, especially since it has a suspect bullpen (4.18 ERA) this season and is 40 games under .500.
The Yankees, on the other hand, are 3-2 in Gil’s outings and the young right-hander has given up two or fewer earned runs in four straight starts.
New York’s offense has scored more runs than any other team in MLB this season, and it’s rolling right now, putting up five or more runs in every game on this seven-game winning streak.
The Yankees should be able to win this game – even on the road – against one of the worst teams in MLB.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
