Bob Arum: If Mayweather backs out of McGregor fight, 'Pacquiao is there'

If Floyd Mayweather is unable to come to an agreement to fight Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao is available, his promoter Bob Arum tells TMZ Sports.

Pacquiao, 38, is currently scheduled to fight Australia's Jeff Horn on July 2 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Dana White recently announced that he has come to an agreement with McGregor's camp for the boxing match against Mayweather.

"If McGregor is still looking for a fight, Manny Pacquiao is there," Arum said.

It appears that no deadline has been set for Mayweather to come to an agreement.