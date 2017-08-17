Three-division world champion Shane Mosley retired from boxing because of problems with an elbow surgery, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael.

Mosley told ESPN on Tuesday that he was retiring, but provided a more detailed explanation for his decision Wednesday.

"I went in for a minor arthroscopic surgery to remove a couple loose bone fragments from my elbow and the surgery turned into a whole ordeal after the surgeon admittedly 'accidentally' burned me on my forearm, leading to a sick infection and needing like four or five days of IV antibiotics and two weeks of antibiotics at home," Mosley told ESPN. "It was crazy and surreal to learn that I could never fight again."

Mosley, 46, last fought in May of 2016 and told ESPN that he "had a few big fights lined up for 2017 and 2018."

During his 24-year career, Mosley compiled a 49-10-1 record with 41 KOs.