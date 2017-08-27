Boxing

Who Won the Fight? McGregor vs Mayweather Result

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor on Saturday night by TKO to win the much-hyped bout between the two fighters. 

Mayweather won by TKO in the 10th round. McGregor started the fight strong, but Mayweather's experience showed as he started to dominate late in the fight. 

The referee stopped the fight in the 10th round as Mayweather pelted McGregor with a barrage of punches. 

The fight certainly exceeded the hype. Most experts expected Mayweather to dominate, as McGregor was making his boxing debut. 

Mayweather said after the fight that the bout was his last. McGregor said that he was open to boxing in the future, though he also said he planned to return to UFC. 

For round-by-round analysis, check out our full recap

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters