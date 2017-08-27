Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor on Saturday night by TKO to win the much-hyped bout between the two fighters.

Mayweather won by TKO in the 10th round. McGregor started the fight strong, but Mayweather's experience showed as he started to dominate late in the fight.

The referee stopped the fight in the 10th round as Mayweather pelted McGregor with a barrage of punches.

The fight certainly exceeded the hype. Most experts expected Mayweather to dominate, as McGregor was making his boxing debut.

Mayweather said after the fight that the bout was his last. McGregor said that he was open to boxing in the future, though he also said he planned to return to UFC.

