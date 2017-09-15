Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is favored in his middleweight title fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Sept. 16.

According to oddsshark.com, GGG has -151 odds going into the fight while Alvarez is at +131.

When it comes to the prop bets concerning how the fight will be won, Golovkin is at +160 to land a knockout, +275 to win by decision and +600 to win unanimously. Canelo on the other hand is at +500 to win by knockout, +205 to win by decision and +400 to win unanimously.

In his last fight, GGG defeated Daniel Jacobs by decision to get the WBA Middleweight Title, to go along with the IBO, IBF and WBC titles that he already held. Prior to that, Golovkin had won 23 consecutive fight by knockout or RTD.

Canelo's last fight was a shutout decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Before that bout, Alvarez defeated Amir Khan and Liam Smith by knockout.