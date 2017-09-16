Boxing

How Tall Is Canelo Alvarez?

1:47 | Boxing
Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo Alvarez will hand Gennady Golovkin his first loss
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez takes on Gennady Golovkin on Saturday in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a middleweight title fight.

When you consider the tale of the tape and the fact that this is Alvarez's first career fight at 160 pounds, his size could easily come into play.

Canelo stands at 5'9" with a reach of 70.5". His opponent GGG is 5'10.5" with a reach 70".

The two fighters are expected to throw plenty of knockout punches in the fight and it should be a fight of the year candidate. With Canelo's record sitting at 49-1-1 (34 KOs) and GGG's at 37-0 (33 KOs), this should be a high-quality bout.

You can follow the fight on SI.com's live blog.

