Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya Says Canelo Alvarez Will Exercise Rematch Clause vs. Gennady Golovkin

1:41 | Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss
Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya says that Canelo Alvarez has a contractual immediate rematch clause and they intend to use it for another fight against Gennady Golovkin possibly in 2018.

Saturday night's middleweight title fight ended in a split decision where the judges had it at 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and then 114-114 It for the split draw. Golovkin is now 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts. Alvarez is now 49–1–2 with the only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Both fighters expressed some interest in a rematch in a post-fight interview with HBO's Max Kellerman. Alvarez believed that he won seven or eight rounds of the fight but Golovkin disagreed. 

During the post-match press conference, Alvarez said that he was going to take time off and sit down with his team before deciding what is next. 

Because of the draw, Golovkin retained his middleweight titles. Alvarez was guaranteed $5 million for the fight, while Golovkin had a $3 million guarantee. Both will also make much more on a share of the pay-per-view revenue.

Catch up on our round-by-round analysis of the fight with our live blog.

Saturday night's fight was attended by 22,358 at T-Mobile Arena.

