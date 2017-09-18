Boxing

Controversial Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez Judge Adalaide Byrd On A Break

3:47 | Boxing
Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing
Chris Chavez
32 minutes ago

Boxing judge Adaliade Byrd will take a break from scoring any fights in the near future, Nevada Athletic Executive Director Bob Bennett told The Independent.

"I'm not going to put her right back in," Bennett said. "She's still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath."

“Like in any profession, you have a bad night," he added. "Unfortunately, she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide.”

Byrd took a lot of heat after she scored Saturday night's fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as 118–110 in favor of Alvarez. Many spectators and writers believed that Golovkin won a majority of the rounds after he found his groove in the fourth round. Byrd only awarded Golovkin the fourth and seventh round on her scorecard. The fight ended after 12 rounds and her fellow judges Dave Moretti scored the fight 115–113 to Golovkin and Don Trella turned in a 114–114 scorecard which resulted in the split decision draw. 

A rematch is likely to happen in 2018.

Golovkin was particularly displeased with the result of the scorecards while Alvarez truly believed that he won about seven to eight rounds of the right. Golovkin was more hash with his criticism of Byrd's score and called it "terrible" as well as "not good for the sport of boxing."

Bennett told reporters on Saturday night that he planned on sitting down with Byrd to review each round of the fight and have her explain her reasoning for the score.

