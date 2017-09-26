A few weeks ago, Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by 10th-round TKO in a circus that masqueraded as a boxing match.

Mayweather and McGregor did their fair share of macho-man trash talk before the bout. In fact, things actually went a little too far and it got kind of uncomfortable—McGregor threw around terms with racial undertones and Mayweather resorted to throwing money in the air, which is cool in theory but tacky and unoriginal in reality.

One might think that the tasteless trash talk was indicative of a genuine hatred between the two, but that's not how it works in boxing. These guys had to make it seem like they hate each other; it's part of what prompted more than 5 million suckers like myself cough up $99.99 to watch less than an hour's worth of action. As soon as the fight ended—and this is common throughout boxing—the two fighters embraced each other, for two reasons.

One, they never really hated each other—they were just fulfilling their marketing obligations—and two, they both just made a ton of money, and that's worth celebrating. In the Mayweather-McGregor case, Floyd took home $100 million while McGregor made $30 million, which is ten times more than he'd earned for any UFC fight.

All this goes to say, both Mayweather and McGregor will look back on the fight fondly. Floyd kept his undefeated record while Conor impressed many by lasting 10 rounds opposite one of the greatest boxers ever.

What do you do with fond memories? You put up things that remind you of them around your house, which explains this giant painting of McGregor that Mayweather just put in his new Beverly Hills home.

I get it was a huge payday, and yes, the pair of paintings portray Mayweather and the hero and McGregor the unsuccessful usurper. But still, that's a whole lot of wall to dedicate to a man who called you old, broke and illiterate.