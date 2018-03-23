Canelo Alvarez has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission after submitting two drug test samples that tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, according to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times.

Alvarez (49-1-2) will have a hearing on April 10 with the commission to decide if he will still face Gennady Golovkinin (37-0-1) in a middleweight title fight on May 5, according to the Times. This decision came Friday after representatives for Alvarez and Golovkin met with the Nevada Athletic Commission, according to the Times.

Clenbuterol was found in the Mexican fighter's system on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, according to the Times, and when it was first reported he tested positive, he claimed it was due to having contaminated meat in his home country. He immediately moved his training camp to the United States after the positive test was reported.

The commission met with anti-doping officials two days before meeting with representatives of both fighters to discuss the levels of clenbuterol found in Alvarez's samples, according to the Times.

On Tuesday, Golovkin talked with reporters about Alvarez's failed test and claimed Alvarez was "not clean" for their first fight Sept. 16, 2017 and that he could see injection marks on Alvarez's arms. He and added that the Nevada commission was coddling Canelo.

With Alvarez now suspended, it certainly puts into question whether or not the rematch will happen.

When the two first met and fought for Golovkin's IBF, WBA, WBC, IBO world middleweight titles, it ended in a controversial split draw.