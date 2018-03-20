Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are less than two months away from their much anticipated rematch and the buzz around it has only been increasing since it was revealed earlier this month that Alvarez failed a drug test.

The Mexican star claimed the presence of clenbuterol—a substance that helps increase lean muscle and reduce body fat and triggered the positive test result—was due to consuming contaminated meat in his home country. He immediately moved his training camp to the United States after news of the positive test broke.

Golovkin and his team initially told Dan Rafael of ESPN.com the test result was disappointing because "it's terrible for the sport" for athletes to not be clean and because it put the May 5 fight in danger of not happening.

On Tuesday, Golvokin spoke with a group of reporters about how he believes Alvarez used performance enhancing drugs prior to their Sept. 16, 2017 bout and he addressed some of his issues with corruption in boxing.

GGG just met with small group of reporters. Strongest I’ve ever heard an athlete accuse a guy he’s fighting in 6 weeks of not being clean. Canelo recently had positive test + blamed contaminated meat. 1) — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

2) GGG and his trainer, Abel Sanchez, accused Nevada commission of coddling Canelo. He said “before (their) first fight he was not clean.” Said he could see injection marks on Canelo’s arms. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

3) “boxing business is very big corruption” — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

They fight again in May. “I hope this time it’s going to be more honest.” 4) — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

Of the corruption in boxing he said “people like that are terrorists. They’re killing sport. People like them have to be in prison. It’s too much.” — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

All of which leads to an obvious question. If what he says is true, why fight again? Why would it be allowed? — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) March 20, 2018

Golovkin (37-0-1) holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO World Middleweight Titles and will defend them in the upcoming match against Alvarez (49-1-2).

When the two last met, the fight ended in controversial draw.