Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin September Rematch Will Not Happen

The Canelo-GGG rematch scheduled for Sept. 15 is off the table. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 05, 2018

The Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin rematch scheduled for Sept. 15 is off the table, reports ESPN. 

Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN that Golovkin was unwilling to come off his demand for parity for the rematch.

"He's stubborn and wanting 50-50 and it's not going to happen," De La Hoya told ESPN. "The Canelo train has left the station."

Instead, De La Hoya said a formal offer to fight Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was sent to middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs, and Jacobs's promoter said he loves the idea of the proposed fight. 

The Canelo-GGG rematch was originally scheduled for May 5, but had to be canceled because Canelo twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. Alvarez will return from his six-month suspension on August 17.

The fight between Golovkin and Alvarez would have been a rematch from a fight September 2017 that ended with a controversial draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez over GGG, who many thought was the winner.

Golovkin beat Vanes Martirosyan as a replacement opponent on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena. 

