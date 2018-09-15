How Can I Watch the Canelo vs. GGG Rematch for Free?

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will stage a rematch of their Sept. 2017 fight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be shown on HBO Pay Per View. Watching the rematch will cost $84.99, available on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Verzion, Cox and Spectrum.

That's a hefty price for even an avid boxing fan, but there is a way to watch the fight for free.

DISH is reviving a promotion from the first Canelo-GGG fight, allowing customers to watch Alvarez vs. Golovkin at no cost in exchange for a successful referal to DISH. Both the referer and new DISH customer will receive the 100 points necessary to redeem a free "Event Pass" for Alvarez vs. Golovkin.

Saturday's event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. After three undercard fights, the Canelo-GGG battle will begin, approximately before 11 p.m. ET.

You can access DISH's promition here.