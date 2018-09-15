How Can I Watch the Canelo vs. GGG Rematch for Free?

How to watch the Canelo vs. GGG rematch without shelling out some serious cash. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 15, 2018

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will stage a rematch of their Sept. 2017 fight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

The fight will be shown on HBO Pay Per View. Watching the rematch will cost $84.99, available on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Verzion, Cox and Spectrum. 

That's a hefty price for even an avid boxing fan, but there is a way to watch the fight for free.

DISH is reviving a promotion from the first Canelo-GGG fight, allowing customers to watch Alvarez vs. Golovkin at no cost in exchange for a successful referal to DISH. Both the referer and new DISH customer will receive the 100 points necessary to redeem a free "Event Pass" for Alvarez vs. Golovkin. 

Saturday's event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. After three undercard fights, the Canelo-GGG battle will begin, approximately before 11 p.m. ET. 

You can access DISH's promition here

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)