LeBron James, Maverick Carter Producing Two-Part Muhammad Ali Documentary for HBO

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Spring Hill Entertainment will release a two-part documentary on Muhammad Ali titled What's My Name | Muhammad Ali on HBO in 2019. A 40-second trailer was released by HBO Sports on Sunday night.

The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who directed the crime thriller and Denzel Washington classic Training Day in 2001. He most recently released The Equilizer 2.

Watch the teaser for the Ali documentary below:

The Greatest, like you’ve never seen him before.



From @KingJames and @mavcarter’s @SpringHillEnt and director Antoine Fuqua, HBO Sports presents: What's My Name | Muhammad Ali. Coming in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OODplclxww — HBO (@HBO) September 15, 2018

James and Carter are the executive producers of HBO's "The Shop" and have inked a deal with showtime to produce a documentary series called "Shut Up and Dribble."

Ali died in June 2016 at the age of 74 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson's disease. The three-time heavyweight champion was a sports figure who transcended sports as an activist and provocateur.