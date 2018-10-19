How to Watch Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa: Live Stream, Time, Preview

Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Figure out how you can see the WBO middleweight title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondokwa on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2018

Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondokwa will take part in the final bout of a 10-fight card on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Boston's TD Garden with a match for the vacant WBO middleweight title.

The fight was originally scheduled for Andrade to go against Billy Joe Saunders, but Kautondokwa was needed to fill in as a replacement when Saunders tested positive for Oxilofrine in August.

In an interview with DAZN, Andrade called it a "disgrace" to use performance-enhancing drugs in sport where the objective is to hit the other person.

It has been nearly a full year since Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) last stepped in the ring. Back on Oct. 21, 2017, he beat the previously undefeated Alantez Fox by unanimous decision in his middleweight debut. Prior to that in March of 2017, Andrade picked up a split decision victory over Jack Culcay for the WBA world super welterweight title.

Kautondokwa (17-0, 16 KOs) last fought on March 20 when he earned a fifth-round knockout of Billi Facundo Godoy. With a 16-fight knockout streak still intact, Kautondokwa now heads into only his second career bout outside his native home of Namibia and first off the African continent. In June of 2017 Kautondokwa knocked out Obodai Sai in Accra, Ghana.

With very little experience dealing with southpaws, Kautondokwa will likely have his hands full just dealing with the stylistic difference Andrade presents.

The rest of the Matchroom Boxing card features three other 12-round matches that include two world title fights. Tevin Farmer and James Tennyson will go against each other for the IBF world super featherweight title. Katie Taylor and Cindy Serrano will compete for the IBF and WBA world lightweight championships on the women's side. Kid Galahad and Toka Kahn Clary will be the participants in the last of the 12-round bouts when they fight in the final eliminator for the IBF world featherweight title.

Tommy Coyle will match up with Ryan Kielczweski in a super lightweight contest; Scott Quigg gets to see Mario Briones in a featherweight match; heavyweights Niall Kennedy and Brendan Barrett will meet in the ring; Mark Deluca has a super welterweight match against Walter Wright; Daniyar Yeleussinov has no opponent listed yet for his welterweight match; and Sean McComb is in the same boat for his super lightweight fight.

How to Watch

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.

