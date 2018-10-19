There will be a pair of quarterfinal matches in the World Boxing Super Series in Orlando on Saturday, Oct. 20.

In the bantamweight bout featuring Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jason Moloney, Rodriguez's IBF world bantamweight title will be on the line. The defending champion comes into the fight after having defeated Paul Butler by unanimous decision on May 5 to earn the belt. Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) went 12 rounds for the first time in his career in that fight against Butler and it came off the second-longest layoff of his career.

Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs) was last in the ring on May 18 when he forced Kohei Kono to retire after the sixth round of their scheduled 12-round contest. It marked the second time in two fights that Moloney saw a 12-round fight stop short. In his first match scheduled to go that long back on Feb. 24, Moloney scored a knockout on Immanuel Naidjala.

Both fighters are meeting an undefeated opponent for just the second time in their careers with the others coming back in 2013 and 2015 for Rodriguez and Moloney, respectively. In addition to holding the IBF bantamweight title, the winner will also get a fight against Naoya Inoue in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series.

In the other quarterfinal bout, cruiserweights Yunier Dorticos and Mateusz Masternak will battle for the chance to fight Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs), who defeated Ruslan Fayfer (23-1, 16 KOs) on Oct. 13.

Dorticos (22-1, 21 KOs) is fresh off the first loss of his career, a 12th-round knockout at the hands of Murat Gassiev on Feb. 3 in Russia. Prior to that, Dorticos had four consecutive TKO victories.

Masternak (41-4, 28 KOs) has rattled off five straight wins after an unanimous decision defeat to Tony Bellew on Dec. 12, 2015. A corner stoppage from Youri Kayembre Kalenga on April 21 was the cause of Masternak's last victory.

Standing a 6-foot flat with a 76-inch reach, the 31-year-old Masternak is slightly smaller than the 32-year-old Dorticos who is 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach.

How to Watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.