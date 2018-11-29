The WBC international silver cruiserweight title will be on the line in Florence, Italy when Fabio Turchi defends his championship against Tony Conquest on Friday, Nov. 30.

Turchi (15-0, 11 KOs) is a 25-year-old Italian southpaw who has been fighting professionally for just three years. His last bout was an unanimous decision victory over Yassine Habachi in Milan in July. Turchi won the then-vacant WBC international silver cruiserweight title in 2017 with a knockout of Cesar David Crenz. His lone defense of the belt came in February when he earned a stoppage against Dario German Balmaceda. Sandwiched between those two victories was a win over Demetrius Banks that came by corner stoppage.

For Conquest (18-2, 6 KOs), this match represents his first chance to win a title since his last lost. That defeat came back in 2014 thanks to a knockout from Ovill McKenzie in a match for the Commonwealth cruiserweight title. Since then, Conquest has rattled off five consecutive wins, including a TKO-victory over Marcus Alberts in July. Friday's fight will be the first of Conquest's pro career that takes place outside of his native United Kingdom.

There are four other fights on the Turchi vs. Conquest card, including two additional title bouts. Andrea Scarpa and Joe Hughes will duke it out for the vacant EBU European super lightweight title and Devis Boschiero will face Martin Joseph Ward for the vacant WBC international silver super featherweight title. The other two matches wil see Orlando Fiordigiglio going against Carmine Tommasone and Mirko Natalizi taking on John Docherty.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.