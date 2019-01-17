Canelo Alvarez Announces Daniel Jacobs Middleweight Fight

Canelo Alvarez announced his May 4 fight with Jacobs on Twitter.

By Emily Caron
January 17, 2019

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez announced he will fight fellow middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs on May 4, 2019. 

After adding a world title to his collection in December, Alvarez (51–1–2, 35 knockouts) will return to the 160-pound division to defend his WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring and lineal middleweight titles against Jacobs (35–2, 29 knockouts).

Alvarez, 28, won the WBA world super middleweight belt on Dec. 15 with a third-round technical knockout of England’s Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

With the victory, Alvarez became just the ninth Mexican boxer to hold world titles in three divisions.

Jacobs, 31, was the WBA secondary middleweight champion until March 2017, when he lost to then-unbeaten champion Gennady Golovkin on unanimous-decision scores of 114-113, 115-112, 115-112 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Alvarez won the middleweight world title belt back from Golovkin in their rematch on Sept. 15. 

The May 4 fight will likely take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the second fight of Alvarez's record-breaking 11-fight, five-year, $365 million deal with sports streaming service DAZN, who will broadcast the fight.

