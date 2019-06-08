Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Gennadiy Golovkin will take on Steve Rolls on Saturday, June 8.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 08, 2019

Former unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin will take on Steve Rolls on Saturday, June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) last competed in September, losing a rematch with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. The 37-year-old lost his undefeated streak and had his WBA and WBC titles removed with the defeat. 

Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) defeated KeAndre Leatherwood by unanimous decision in December. 

The undercard for will start at 7 p.m. ET, while the main card will start approximately 9 p.m. ET. Golovkin and Rolls are expected to fight about 11 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. The fight marks Golovkin's first with DAZN after he signed a six-figure deal with them in March. 

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: The fight will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card on DAZN. New subscribers to the streaming service get their first month free, including Golovkin vs. Rolls. After the trial period ends, the subscription cost is $9.99 per month.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message