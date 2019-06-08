Former unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin will take on Steve Rolls on Saturday, June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) last competed in September, losing a rematch with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. The 37-year-old lost his undefeated streak and had his WBA and WBC titles removed with the defeat.

Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) defeated KeAndre Leatherwood by unanimous decision in December.

The undercard for will start at 7 p.m. ET, while the main card will start approximately 9 p.m. ET. Golovkin and Rolls are expected to fight about 11 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. The fight marks Golovkin's first with DAZN after he signed a six-figure deal with them in March.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: The fight will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card on DAZN. New subscribers to the streaming service get their first month free, including Golovkin vs. Rolls. After the trial period ends, the subscription cost is $9.99 per month.