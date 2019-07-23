Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies Days After Undergoing Surgery Due to Fight Injuries

Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries he suffered in a fight Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 23, 2019

Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries he suffered in a fight Friday, reports ESPN. He was 28.

Dadashev underwent brain surgery after his 11th-round junior welterweight loss to Subriel Matias. Following the fight, he was taken to a local hospital before being transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for a two-hour surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma (also known as bleeding of the brain) on his right side.

He was then placed in a medically induced coma, and neurosurgeons told Dadashev's manager Egis Klimas and strength and conditioning coach Donatas Janusevicius that he showed signs of severe brain damage, according to ESPN.

A heatbreaking clip from the fight showing trainer Buddy McGirt urging Dadashev to stop fighting has gone viral since news of the boxer's death. 

Entering his bout against Matias, Dadashev had not lost in 13 fights. He was from St. Petersburg, Russia.

