Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in a rematch on Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Both Wilder and Fury confirmed the rematch on Twitter on Friday and announced it will go down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time [Tyson Fury] will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly," Wilder said. "I've proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February."

Wilder and Fury's first bout in December 2018 ended in a controversial split draw. Judges scored the fight 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 down the middle.

A rematch has been discussed since their first fight but it wasn't confirmed until Friday.

FOX and ESPN pay-per-view platforms have joined forces to broadcast the fight so expect a flurry of media coverage ahead of the bout, possibly including during FOX's Super Bowl coverage. The first fight sold 325,000 packages.

Tickets for the match will go on sale on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on MGM Grand's website and AXS.com.