Deontay Wilder will face Tyson Fury for a third time after exercising his rematch clause on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The move came just six days after Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight rematch on Feb. 22. Wilder's trainer, Mark Breland, ended the one-sided bout after Wilder was knocked down twice. Wilder announced that he would not be letting Breland go despite being upset at his camp for throwing in the towel.

By triggering the rematch clause, Wilder will take on Fury again in 2020 with no date yet set, according to Top Rank president Todd duBoef.

The first meeting between Wilder and Fury took place on Dec. 1, 2018, which went down as a split draw. Wilder then blamed his loss to Fury in their rematch on his 40-pound steel entrance costume.

Wilder was the favorite heading into the duo's latest bout, holding -125 odds. The loss was the first in Wilder's career as a heavyweight boxer, who is now 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts. Fury improved his record to 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts.