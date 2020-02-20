Wilder vs. Fury 2 Betting Primer

The big rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is just days away. Here's what you need to know about the current betting odds.

Here we go!

We are just days away from the big rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury to see just who will occupy the heavyweight throne. To recap, these two heavyweights collided back on December 1, 2018, and put on a show which resulted in a split draw, leaving things unanswered as to who is the best heavyweight of this generation.

Let’s dive into a quick breakdown of what we have in store Saturday night:

TALE OF THE TAPE:

NOTES ON WILDER:

In his only decision win, Wilder defeated Bermane Stiverne to win his IBF Heavyweight title in 2015. Since that fight, he’s defended the strap 10 times.

With a 98% finish rate, Wilder has KO/TKO’d all of his opponents except for one, and many consider him the hardest hitter in the sport.

Since the draw, Wilder has had two fights which resulted in knockouts of Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

NOTES ON FURY:

Fury is the former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring champion after he beat Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. Due to personal matters outside the ring, Fury relinquished the titles just a year later, as he was unable to fulfill negotiations and the rematch clause with Klitschko.

Fury was on his way to a decision victory against Wilder in their first match, up until he was knocked down in the final round and made the count with just seconds to go. Fury out-landed Wilder in nine of the 12 rounds in that fight.

Since the draw, Fury has secured two more wins: finishing Tom Schwarz, and via unanimous decision against Otto Wallin.

OVERALL ODDS:

As we review the odds pre-weigh-in, Wilder is a slight favorite at -125, with the comeback on Fury at +105. Prop bets favor Wilder via TKO/KO/DQ at +138, followed by Fury DECISION at +150. (Odds via William Hill)

REST OF THE CARD:

Come back to SI Gambling after the weigh-ins for a full break down of the card, including where we land with our predictions!

