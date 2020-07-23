ORLANDO – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on light heavyweight legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match on Sept. 12, Triller, a music media streaming app that will be involved with the event, announced on Thursday.

In addition to Triller, the fight will also be available on pay per view.

Event organizers have reserved the date at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., according to Yahoo Sports.

Tyson, 54, has been considering a comeback for several months. Videos have surfaced of a slimmed down Tyson training, with Tyson, who has been retired since being knocked out by journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005, suggesting he would be open to an exhibition match. Tyson has received several multimillion dollar offers in recent months, including one from Evander Holyfield, who fought Tyson in two notable fights in the 1990s.

Jones, 51, last fought in 2018. Jones briefly held a heavyweight title in 2003, when he moved up from 175-pounds to outpoint John Ruiz, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in more than a century. While Jones has been active, he has been a shell of the fighter who stood atop most pound-for-pound lists in the 90s. In 2013, Jones was brutally knocked out by Denis Lebedev. In 2015, Jones was stopped by Enzo Maccarinelli.

The event, billed as FRONTLINE BATTLE, will feature several fights on the undercard. Jake Paul, a YouTube star who made his professional debut last January, knocking out fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, is in discussions to face former NBA guard Nate Robinson, sources familiar with the event told SI.com. Former light heavyweight titleholder Badou Jack is also being strongly considered for the event.

The exhibition has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

While formally announced, there is some industry skepticism that the event will be pulled off. A Tyson-Jones fight will likely require significant guaranteed money. In recent weeks, event organizers were searching for a venue in the Middle East, sources said. California, while a notable boxing state, remains a hotspot in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will not be allowed in the stands in September, removing a source of revenue.

Organizers did not announce any pay per view prices on Thursday.