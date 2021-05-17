Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Fight Will Take Place Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tyson Fury announced on Twitter that he will fight WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

The 32-year-old WBC heavyweight champion said that he has received assurances regarding the fight from Prince Khalid Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi defense secretary, saying "this fight is 100% on."

"All eyes on the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Fury said in a Twitter video. And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth."

However, the boxer's American promoter, Bob Arum, said the fight has yet to be confirmed as the two sides wait on the final contracts, a major development considering Arum told The Telegraph that the fight was "dead in the water" less than three weeks ago. 

"We still haven't gotten the final contracts. ...We're supposed to get a clean draft on Monday," Arum told ESPN. "But Prince Khalid has assured Tyson that there will be no problems, and everybody who has dealt with Prince Khalid and his team know them to be men of their word."

According to ESPN, the site fee will be $155 million, including $75 million for each fighter. Fury and Joshua signed a two-fight deal in March to unify their heavyweight titles. Lennox Lewis is the last undisputed heavyweight champion, dating back to 1999-2000.

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

GettyImages-1230120746
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Fight to Be Held Aug. 14

The proposed fight in Saudi Arabia will have a reported $155 million site fee, but promoter Bob Arum said the contracts still need to be finalized.

michael-jordan-Ryan Kerrigan-Ryquell Armstead-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: What NFLPA Should Learn From Michael Jordan's Contracts

While NFL players and their teams fight over offseason work, we can look to a workaround from a legend in another sport entirely.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
MLB

Why the Blue Jays Can’t Wait to Play Anywhere but Dunedin

There are seven games remaining in the Sunshine State before the Jays pack their bags and head out on the road, not scheduled for a return to TD Ballpark until next spring. Few tears will be shed on their way out the door, eventually destined for Buffalo.

huascar-ynoa-braves
MLB

Braves SP Ynoa Breaks Hand After Punching Dugout Bench

Atlanta’s top pitcher in 2021 will miss extended time after an incident in the dugout on Sunday.

Bob Baffert fielding questions.
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Suspended From Belmont, Medina Spirit Barred

The New York Racing Association has suspended Bob Baffert from entering horses at Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course and Aqueduct Racetrack.

USATSI_16070060
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 17

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Full-Blown Boycott Pushed for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Harry Kane after Spurs match vs. Wolves
Soccer

Report: Kane Asks to Leave Tottenham This Summer

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all reportedly made contact with the Spurs forward's representatives.