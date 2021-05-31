Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Kamaru Usman Continues His Dominance Over the Welterweight Division
Kamaru Usman Continues His Dominance Over the Welterweight Division

Report: Jake Paul to Fight Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Author:
Publish date:

Jake Paul will reportedly fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, per The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Paul recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime and the fight will reportedly be promoted by Friday face-off in Miami. No date or formal announcement has been made. 

Paul is currently 3–0 as a professional boxer and is coming off a win against UFC veteran Ben Askren in April where he won by TKO in the first round. 

Woodley, 39, has fought professionally since 2009 and won the UFC welterweight championship in 2016. He successfully defended the title four times before losing it in 2019. He has lost his last four professional UFC fights and last fought on March 27 at UFC 260. He has a professional record of 19–7–1. 

Paul's brother, Logan, is slated to fight former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on June 5. 

More Boxing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-julio-jones-ryan-ramczyk-urban-meyer
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why a Julio Trade Could Be Easier As of June 1

On June 1, cap hits for NFL teams change drastically. A Julio Jones Trade could be more feasible for the Falcons after that date.

Tyronn Woodley and Jake Paul will reportedly square off in a boxing match
Play
Boxing

Report: Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley will reportedly fight in an upcoming boxing match in Miami.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 31

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Braves star Marcell Ozuna.
MLB

Braves' Ozuna Granted $20,000 Bond on Assault Charge

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

naomi-osaka-french-open-withdrawal
Play
Tennis

Osaka's Withdrawal Puts the Spotlight on Mental Health

Naomi Osaka's decision to withdrawal from the 2021 French Open after she declined to go to mandatory press conferences calls attention to mental health issues in athletes.

Naomi Osaka in a women's singles quarterfinal in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium
Play
Tennis

Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Opens Up on Depression

Naomi Osaka wrote that she has dealt with bouts of depression since the 2018 U.S. Open.

Sergio Aguero is presented at Barcelona
Soccer

Agüero's Arrival Kicks Off Barcelona's Renovation Project

Barcelona announced Sergio Agüero's signing, which is expected to be the first of multiple free transfers at the heart of a rebuilding effort.

rafael nadal
Tennis

How to Watch 2021 French Open

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic looks to beat out defending champion Rafael Nadal, while women's top seed Ash Barty will try to fend off Naomi Osaka and Aryana Sabalenka.