Report: Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Jake Paul will reportedly fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, per The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Paul recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime and the fight will reportedly be promoted by Friday face-off in Miami. No date or formal announcement has been made.

Paul is currently 3–0 as a professional boxer and is coming off a win against UFC veteran Ben Askren in April where he won by TKO in the first round.

Woodley, 39, has fought professionally since 2009 and won the UFC welterweight championship in 2016. He successfully defended the title four times before losing it in 2019. He has lost his last four professional UFC fights and last fought on March 27 at UFC 260. He has a professional record of 19–7–1.

Paul's brother, Logan, is slated to fight former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on June 5.

More Boxing Coverage: