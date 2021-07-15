Fury-Wilder Fight Scheduled for October After COVID-19 Outbreak

Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Daily Cover: How Boxing Launched Radio
Fury-Wilder Fight Rescheduled for October After COVID-19 Outbreak

The trilogy between WBC and Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will now take place on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Fury announced on Thursday.

The championship fight, originally scheduled for July 24, was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp on July 8.

Fury and Wilder last fought on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title. That fight came nearly 15 months after the pair fought to a split decision on Dec. 1, 2018.

Neither Wilder nor Fury has fought since their bout more than a year ago. The fight was Wilder's only loss of his career. Fury remains unbeaten.

The fight will be broadcast on ESPN+.

