Source: Oscar De La Hoya to Face Vitor Belfort on Sept. 18

Oscar De La Hoya Ends Retirement to Resume Boxing Career
Oscar De La Hoya Ends Retirement to Resume Boxing Career

Source: Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Vitor Belfort on Sept. 18

Oscar De La Hoya will face ex-UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a boxing match on Sept. 18, and likely to occur in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The fight will be billed as an exhibition match with both fighters wearing 12-ounce gloves, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger, who was the first to report the news of the fight. 

The 48-year-old De La Hoya has not fought since losing to Manny Pacquaio in December 2008.

In March, De La Hoya announced plans to return to the boxing ring on July 3. Instead of a July fight, however, he will fight in September, which would mark more than a year from when De La Hoya first planned to come out of his retirement from boxing.

"The Golden Boy" won gold at the 1992 Olympics before winning the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994. He would win his first 32 professional bouts before finally being defeated by Felix Trinidad by majority decision. 

Since he retired, De La Hoya battled addiction struggles while his career as a promoter thrived. But he began training his way back into shape, rediscovering the drive to return to the ring.

MANNIX: Oscar De La Hoya Is Still Looking For a Fight. Should He?

Belfort, 44, is tied for the third-most finishes in UFC. Per The Athletic, Belfort said in May that he was interested in fighting De La Hoya. Belfort's last fight was the UFC 224 in May 2018 when he lost to Lyoto Machida. 

Belfort's only win of his boxing career came in April 2006 against Josemario Neves. 

