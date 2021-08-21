Gervonta Davis Involved in Plane Crash, Posts Aftermath

Boxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a private plane crash on Saturday but did not suffer any injuries. Davis recorded a video of the plane crash, which occurred during takeoff, on Instagram.

"It took off but... it didn't take off," Davis said.

In the video, Davis indicated that he was okay after the accident.

"I'm good... but I'm sweating and shaking," he said. "For anybody that wants to fly private, I think it is over. I'm driving or catching a train."

The 26-year-old posted pictures of himself and other passengers boarding the plane before it was scheduled to take off.

Davis defeated Mario Barrios in a knockout win on June 26 to secure the WBA super lightweight title. Davis, who is 25-0, has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes.

He currently ranks No. 2 in the junior lightweight division behind Óscar Valdez, according to ESPN. Davis plans to return to the ring for a fight in October.

