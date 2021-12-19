Le'Veon Bell Challenges Jake Paul to Boxing Match

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul scored a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, securing the win with a knockout in the sixth round. But despite the decisive victory, one former NFL star wasn't impressed.

Former Steelers and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell weighed in on Paul's victory on Saturday night. Bell criticized Paul for his choice of opponent, adding a suggestion for the two to hop in the ring at some point in the future.

"I'm tired of watching him out box ppl who don't even wanna box," Bell tweeted. "If he wanna boxing match, a real one, he'd fight me.

"Stop fighting small dudes who can't box."

Bell doesn't have any professional boxing experience to speak of, though he has used boxing as a training method in recent years, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He would provide Paul with a larger opponent than he's faced in recent years, last listed at 6'1" and 244 pounds. Woodley weighed in for his fight vs. Paul at 5'9" and just shy of 190 pounds.

Paul is 5–0 in his professional boxing career following Saturday's victory.

