Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Le'Veon Bell Challenges Jake Paul to Boxing Match

Author:
jake-paul-boxing

Jake Paul scored a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, securing the win with a knockout in the sixth round. But despite the decisive victory, one former NFL star wasn't impressed.

Former Steelers and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell weighed in on Paul's victory on Saturday night. Bell criticized Paul for his choice of opponent, adding a suggestion for the two to hop in the ring at some point in the future.

"I'm tired of watching him out box ppl who don't even wanna box," Bell tweeted. "If he wanna boxing match, a real one, he'd fight me.

SI Recommends

"Stop fighting small dudes who can't box."

Bell doesn't have any professional boxing experience to speak of, though he has used boxing as a training method in recent years, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He would provide Paul with a larger opponent than he's faced in recent years, last listed at 6'1" and 244 pounds. Woodley weighed in for his fight vs. Paul at 5'9" and just shy of 190 pounds.

Paul is 5–0 in his professional boxing career following Saturday's victory.

More Boxing Coverage:

• Why Is Deron Williams in the Boxing Ring?
• Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley With Sixth-Round Knockout in Rematch
 'Holding It Down for the Hoopers': NBA, NFL Players React to Deron Williams's Victory Over Frank Gore

YOU MAY LIKE

Elijah Riley is carted off the field.
NFL

Jets Safety Elijah Riley Carted Off After Sustaining a Neck Injury

He gave a thumbs up as he headed up a stadium tunnel.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Betting Preview and Best Bet: Vikings at Bears

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Vikings and Bears.

evan-mobley-ricky-rubio
NBA

Three NBA Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

There have now been five postponements in 2021-22 due to COVID-19.

trae-young3
NBA

Trae Young, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel in Protocols As Numbers Rise

Three NBA games have already been postponed Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

louisiana-ejection-new-orleans-bowl
College Football

Louisiana Player Ejected for Hit to Head on Fair Catch

Louisiana cornerback Jayrin Wilson was ejected in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans bowl on Saturday.

PJ Walker throws a pass.
NFL

Panthers QB Among Players to Try Kicking During Warmups

A pregame injury to Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez led to some different players trying kicks in warmups.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers Due to Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore on Sunday.

paul
Extra Mustard

Star Athletes React to Jake Paul's Knockout of Tyron Woodley

Trae Young, Patrick Mahomes were just a few of the stars who weighed in on the KO.