Canelo Álvarez’s next opponent has been revealed.

The reigning undisputed super middleweight champion is set to return to the light heavyweight division for a WBA light heavyweight title bout against undefeated champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, according to ESPN.

The DAZN-sponsored event and its location are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The early-May matchup marks Álvarez's first fight in the 175-pound weight class since November 2019, when he knocked Sergey Kovalev out in the 11th round to win the WBO light heavyweight title.

According to ESPN, Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) turned down two deals with PBC before agreeing to a deal with DAZN and British promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing for two fights. If the Mexican superstar defeats Bivol (19–0, 11 KOs), he is expected to return to 168 pounds for a highly-touted trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 17.

Álvarez, 31, won all three of his fights in 2021; the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight champ concluded the year with two additional title belts after decisively defeating Billy Joe Saunders (WBO) in May and Caleb Plant (IBF) in a high-profile matchup in November.

Bivol, who won the title in 2016 at age 26, last fought in December, successfully defending his title in a unanimous decision victory over Russian boxer Umar Salamov.

