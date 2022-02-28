Former world champion boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country continues its ongoing conflict after invasion by Russia.

The Ukrainian appears in a Facebook photo in what appears to be a military combat uniform on Sunday. Lomachenko traveled to Greece during the first day of the invasion on Thursday but returned to his home in Odessa to reunite with his family, according to ESPN.

Lomachenko, 34, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was a world champion in three different weight classes throughout his career. He currently has a 16–2 record with 11 knockouts and he won his last bout was in December against Richard Commey via unanimous decision.

His next fight is currently scheduled in Australia on June 5 against undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos.

Lomachenko joins former boxer Vitali Klitschkos as Ukranian athletes who have decided to defend their country amid the invasion. Klitschkos is the mayor of Kyiv, the country’s capital.

More Boxing Coverage: