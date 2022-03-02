Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Involved in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Involved in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Star Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Joins Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine

Former world champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country defends itself following an invasion by Russia. 

Usyk appeared in a CNN interview on Wednesday from a basement in Kyiv, saying that he is ready to defend his country by any means from Russian forces as well as looters roaming the country. 

“If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close ones, I will have to do it,” Usyk told CNN. “But I don't want that. I don't want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anybody, but if they will be killing me, I will have no choice.”

The 35-year-old joins Vasiliy Lomachenko, another prominent Ukraine boxer. in the fight to protect his country. Usyk and Lomachenko, 34 were childhood friends, and the two have won a combined three Olympic gold medals.

As tension and destruction increase throughout Ukraine, Usyk said he is not afraid. He added it is an honor to fight for his country.

SI Recommends

“My soul belongs to the Lord and my body and my honor belong to my country, to my family,” said Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager who translated for the boxer. “So there is no fear, absolutely no fear.”

When Russian forces initially invaded Ukraine, Usyk was not inside the country. He had planned to fly home but the airports in the country were shut down following the invasion. Instead, per CNN, Usyk flew to Warsaw in Poland and drove nearly 500 miles home to Kyiv. 

In addition to Usyk and Lomachenko, the Klitschko brothers—Vitali (Mayor of Kyiv) and Wladimir—have also taken up arms to defend their country.

More Boxing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga
College Basketball

Eight Teams With the Best Odds to Win the Men’s NCAA Tournament

Less than two weeks from selection Sunday, these are the eight squads most likely to win it all in New Orleans.

By Daniel Chavkin
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
Soccer

Stanford Announces Soccer Goalkeeper Katie Meyer Has Died

Meyer played a crucial role in the team’s 2019 championship run.

By Joseph Salvador
Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena
MMA

Report: Man Shot At by MMA Star Allegedly Molested His Relative

Velasquez’s relative, who is a minor, reported last week that they were molested by a man at a home daycare.

By Madeline Coleman
mike trout
MLB

Mike Trout Comments on Rob Manfred Canceling Games

Trout: “We need to get this CBA right.”

By Nick Selbe
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: What Russell Wilson's Return Would Mean for the Seahawks Offense

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll says the team has 'no intention' of trading the QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
pl-ukraine
Soccer

Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

All 10 Premier League games this weekend will feature messages of support for Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Giants running back Devontae Booker runs against the Chiefs defense.
NFL

Giants Release Veteran Running Back Devontae Booker

The 29-year-old had one year left on his deal with New York.

By Zach Koons
Adam Cole poses in the ring during a match on Rampage
Play
Wrestling

Adam Cole Ready for Main Event ‘Pressure Cooker’

Six months after his AEW debut, the former NXT champion is eager to add to his title collection.

By Justin Barrasso