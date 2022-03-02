Former world champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country defends itself following an invasion by Russia.

Usyk appeared in a CNN interview on Wednesday from a basement in Kyiv, saying that he is ready to defend his country by any means from Russian forces as well as looters roaming the country.

“If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close ones, I will have to do it,” Usyk told CNN. “But I don't want that. I don't want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anybody, but if they will be killing me, I will have no choice.”

The 35-year-old joins Vasiliy Lomachenko, another prominent Ukraine boxer. in the fight to protect his country. Usyk and Lomachenko, 34 were childhood friends, and the two have won a combined three Olympic gold medals.

As tension and destruction increase throughout Ukraine, Usyk said he is not afraid. He added it is an honor to fight for his country.

“My soul belongs to the Lord and my body and my honor belong to my country, to my family,” said Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager who translated for the boxer. “So there is no fear, absolutely no fear.”

When Russian forces initially invaded Ukraine, Usyk was not inside the country. He had planned to fly home but the airports in the country were shut down following the invasion. Instead, per CNN, Usyk flew to Warsaw in Poland and drove nearly 500 miles home to Kyiv.

In addition to Usyk and Lomachenko, the Klitschko brothers—Vitali (Mayor of Kyiv) and Wladimir—have also taken up arms to defend their country.

More Boxing Coverage: