Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Rudy Gobert on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Rudy Gobert on Today's SI Feed

Mike Tyson Won’t Face Charges For Airplane Altercation

Weeks after a video surfaced of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching another passenger on a plane, the former heavyweight boxing champion will reportedly not face charges after all parties involved declined to file any.

The video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Tyson punching the person seated behind him on the flight, which was preparing to head for Florida. The incident occurred at San Francisco International Airport on April 20 at 10:30 p.m. PT.

A witness who is friends with the person Tyson punched told TMZ Sports that at first, Tyson was cordial with the passengers, even taking a selfie with the person. The boxing star eventually told the person to leave him alone, but when he did not heed the warning, the witness told TMZ Sports that Tyson allegedly started punching his friend repeatedly.

The witness said Tyson walked off the plane. Per TMZ Sports, the person sought medical attention and went to the police about the altercation.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement, per NBC News. “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

The 55-year-old Tyson is one of the most accomplished boxers in history, winning his first 37 professional fights and retiring with a 50–6 record. 

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Verstappen
Play
Formula1

F1 Miami Grand Prix Breaks Viewership, Attendance Records

The inaugural race was filled with glitz and glamour, drawing in the most fans at the Dolphins’ stadium and the largest U.S. audience for a live F1 broadcast.

By Madeline Coleman
Mike Brey
College Basketball

Mike Brey Has Stern Message for Coaches With NIL Complaints

The Notre Dame coach: “Shut up and adjust.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Jordan Addison Visits Texas As He Weighs Transfer Options

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and top transfer target took a trip to Austin on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Grizzlies Provide Shocking Update on Ja Morant’s Injury Status

The star guard will most likely miss the remainder of the postseason due to a bone bruise on his right knee.

By Madison Williams
URBAN-lambo
NFL

Report: Josh Lambo Suing Jaguars Over Alleged Urban Meyer Incident

The lawsuit claims that the kicker’s performance suffered due to being kicked and verbally abused by the former head coach during the 2021 season.

By Daniela Perez
Kyrie Irving during a game for the Nets.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Calls Trolls ‘Cockroaches’ During Twitch Stream

He mocked what some people say to him while streaming ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on Twitch.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training.
MLB

Mets Shift Jacob deGrom to 60-Day IL

The ace was placed on the 60-day IL due to a stress reaction on his scapula.

By Madison Williams
Generic Women’s College Lacrosse Picture (cropped)
College

DSU President ‘Incensed’ by Lax Team’s Incident With Georgia Police

Law enforcement stopped the team’s charter bus claiming the driver committed a traffic violation, but then began searching players’ luggage for narcotics.

By Daniela Perez