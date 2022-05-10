Mike Tyson Won’t Face Charges For Airplane Altercation

Weeks after a video surfaced of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching another passenger on a plane, the former heavyweight boxing champion will reportedly not face charges after all parties involved declined to file any.

The video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Tyson punching the person seated behind him on the flight, which was preparing to head for Florida. The incident occurred at San Francisco International Airport on April 20 at 10:30 p.m. PT.

A witness who is friends with the person Tyson punched told TMZ Sports that at first, Tyson was cordial with the passengers, even taking a selfie with the person. The boxing star eventually told the person to leave him alone, but when he did not heed the warning, the witness told TMZ Sports that Tyson allegedly started punching his friend repeatedly.

The witness said Tyson walked off the plane. Per TMZ Sports, the person sought medical attention and went to the police about the altercation.

“Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement, per NBC News. “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

The 55-year-old Tyson is one of the most accomplished boxers in history, winning his first 37 professional fights and retiring with a 50–6 record.

