Former NBA forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s pay-per-view boxing event on Oct. 13, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Davis was originally slated to fight former NBA veteran Larry Sanders, but will now fight someone different as Sanders participates in Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league.

Davis has been in the news frequently of late, as he was reportedly reprimanded by a Manhattan judge for violating his bail conditions by attending Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Heat on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

Davis is one of 18 ex-NBA players who were arrested last October for their alleged involvement in a health care fraud scheme involving the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan. Per the grand jury indictment, the defendants engaged in a scheme lasting from at least 2017 to around ’20, which sought to defraud the NBA’s benefit plan by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered.

The claims totaled around $3.9 million, and of that amount, the defendants received around $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Davis is out on bail as he awaits trial in the case. He has not played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season.

More Boxing Coverage: