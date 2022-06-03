Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are reportedly close to securing a deal for a fight that would take place in October in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Currently, neither party has officially agreed on the fight as the two continue to sort out details of the negotiation on a bout that would be presented by PBC on pay-per-view, per ESPN.

Crawford, who sits atop Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix’s Pound-for-Pound rankings, recently departed from Top Rank, his longtime promoter, after he defeated Shawn Porter in a 10th-round TKO in November.

Mannix: Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Canelo’s Loss Is Crawford’s Gain

Since then, the 34-year-old boxer has been eager to meet Spence in the ring. “There’s nothing standing in the way of us fighting,” Crawford previously told ESPN in April. “There’s no promotion company that’s blocking it … nothing. Let’s see who the best welterweight in the world is.”

Spence, ranked No. 5 in the SI’s latest rankings, defeated Yordenis Ugas in a 10th-round TKO April after returning from surgery to fix a detached retina. The three-time welterweight titleholder was slated to face off against Manny Pacquiao in August. Instead, Spence pulled out from the fight when he realized that he needed surgery.

The 32-year-old called out Crawford for a fight in April, saying “I want Terence Crawford” and that he was “coming” for Crawford's 147-pound belt. It appears that the two are headed in that direction.

More Boxing Coverage: