Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing

Boxer Edgar Berlanga Appears to Bite Opponent in Fight

Boxer Edgar Berlanga defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo by 10-round unanimous decision on Saturday night, but not before controversy arose during the seventh round.

Berlanga, who retained his super middleweight title at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, appeared to try and bite Angulo with the fight in the balance.

The referee missed the attempted bite in real-time, but the video was clear that Berlanga tried to bite Angulo’s neck and shoulder area.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It was because he was throwing elbows,” Berlanga said after the fight. “I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing elbows. I didn’t want to get cut. I was ready to bite him [like] Mike Tyson."

Berlanga’s turn to dirty fighting comes at an interesting crossroads for the fighter. He remains unbeaten at 20–0, which includes 16 knockouts, but his last four fights have gone the distance, showing that Berlanga is far from his peak form.

It remains to be seen whether or not Berlanga will be suspended for his actions, but the attempted biting incident will certainly be under review before Berlanga enters the ring again.

More Boxing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu dribbles a baseketball.
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu Records Second Triple-Double of Her Career vs. Sky

The Liberty point guard made history vs. Chicago on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
arch manning
College Football

Arch Manning Poses in Alabama Gear During Official Visit

Could the nation’s No. 1 recruit be heading to Tuscaloosa?

By Nick Selbe
Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat celebrate a goal vs. New York Rangers.
NHL

Stamkos Scores Twice, Leads Lightning to Third Straight Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay came back from down 2–0 in the series to return to the final.

By Associated Press
Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry high five during a Warriors game.
NBA

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Shares Appreciation for Steph Curry

The duo is looking for their fourth championship together.

By Daniel Chavkin
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.
NFL

Jack Del Rio Deletes Twitter Account After Jan. 6 Tweet Controversy

The Commanders defensive coordinator was fined $100K by the team for his comments on the insurrection.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and George Russell, 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Red Bull Snags Max Points in Vertstappen Win: Three Takeaways From Baku

Reliability issues at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix shaped the championship fight with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both retiring.

By Madeline Coleman
Darwin Nunez playing against Liverpool.
Soccer

Report: Liverpool Agrees to $75 Million Deal for Benfica’s Nunez

The 22-year-old Uruguayan led Portugal’s Primeira Liga in scoring with 26 goals in 28 games last season.

By Andrew Gastelum
The San Francisco Giants video monitor welcomes fans to Pride Day at Oracle Park.
MLB

Dodgers, Giants Make MLB History With Pride Baseball Caps

For the first time in an MLB game, two teams wore Pride hats together on the field.

By Daniel Chavkin