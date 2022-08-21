In a rematch between the two boxers, Oleksandr Usyk was victorious again, defeating Anthony Joshua in a split decision in Saudia Arabia on Saturday to retain his three heavyweight belts.

While the second fight—116-112, 115-113 and 113-115—between the two was closer, the undefeated Usyk found a way to outlast Joshua. Usyk’s win and return to the boxing ring comes after he joined the front lines for Ukraine’s military when the country was invaded by Russia.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) entered the fight with the better odds (-188) to win against Joshua (+170), according to SI Sportsbook. In addition to retaining his three heavyweight belts, due to the retirement of Tyson Fury, Saturday's fight came with the addition of the Ring heavyweight title.

Usyk and Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) previously fought in September 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in which the bout ended in an unanimous decision. Although Joshua still suffered the defeat in Saturday's bout, he fared better than he did in the initial fight mainly due to guidance from his new trainer, Robert Garcia.

