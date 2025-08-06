1986 Fleer Jordan Rookie PSA 9 Headlines August 7th Event
When it comes to legendary basketball cards, there is one card that stands high above them all and that is of course the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie, graded PSA 9. It's more than iconic, it’s a crown jewel of the sports card hobby, and a card that lives in its own tier of greatness.
RELATED: Michael Jordan Fleer RC PSA 10 Sells for Highest Amount Since 2021
RELATED: Michael Jordan Sports Cards Continue to Rise in Value
With that said, collectors should start marking their calendars now, because on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 9:00 PM EST, the team at BBQ Breaks (eBay user: bbqbreaks) is hosting an eBay live event following their recent trip to the National Sports Collectors Convention. This is certainly one of the most anticipated post-National eBay Live events of the year.
RELATED: 1986 Fleer Charles Barkley (Rookie Card) PSA 10: An Intriguing Find For Collectors
So what's up for grabs and what card is headlining the action? As eluded to earlier, a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie, graded PSA 9 is headlining the event, and bids for this card will be starting at just $1! Yes, you read that right: a single dollar. In addition to the ’86 Jordan PSA 9, the live event will also include high-end slabs, iconic rookies, rare inserts, and the delivery of absolute hobby heat all night long.
Known for their high-octane streams, sharp card knowledge, and monster pulls, BBQ Breaks creates an experience like no other, and one where collectors, flippers, and die-hards hobbyists all come together to chase greatness. So be sure to mark your calendars as this sale could be well on its way to making hobby history!