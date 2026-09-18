Tight ends are often overlooked in the card market, but with the hot start by NFL offenses in Week 1, could we be seeing a tight end renaissance in the card market?

We'll look at three of the top performers from the early portion of the season to see their markets.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

After a tough Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans, it's evident that Josh Allen has placed his trust in tight end Dalton Kincaid. Dalton led all Buffalo Bills in receiving, as well as the league for tight ends, with 130 receiving yards on five catches. Following his outstanding performance, Card Ladder data shows a buying frenzy of 282 cards in 3 days after the win.

2023 Donruss Optic Dalton Kincaid Rookie On Card Auto Gold Vinyl 1/1 Sold For $4,999.99 on November 21, 2024. | Card Ladder

However, his highest-selling card goes back to November 2024. Three months after the release of Donruss Optic, his Rated Rookie Gold Vinyl Auto One-of-One card sold for $4,999.99.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert had a strong Week 1 performance with a league-leading 2 touchdown receptions on 4 catches. With WR A.J. Brown in New England, Goedert should have a bigger role with no Brown in the receiver room. Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert have been working together since 2020 and won Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, 2025. Despite having a Super Bowl ring, the card market for Goedert stays quite affordable. His most expensive card is a 2023 Panini Prizm Black Finite Prizm One-of-One, which sold for $1,200.00 back in August of 2025.

2023 Panini Prizm Black Finite Prizm 1/1 Dallas Goedert #238 sold for $1,200.00 on August 27th, 2025. | COMC via Card Ladder

His highest-selling rookie card is a 2018 Panini Contenders #203 Cracked Ice Autograph PSA 10, which sold for $730 back in 2019. Card Ladder puts the value at almost $4,500 now.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Vintage Travis Kelce was ready for what many thought to be a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday night for Week 1 of the Chiefs' home opener. With Patrick Mahomes II and Kenneth Walker leading the rushing charge, the Broncos also could not stop the receiving corps. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving with 71 yards on 3 receptions, his highest total since the 2022 season opener when he had 121 yards. But you'll need five figures to jump in the Travis Kelce market. His most expensive card ever sold is the heralded 2013 National Treasures RC NFL Shield Auto, which sold for $32,700.

2013 National Treasures Red Travis Kelce RC NFL SHIELD PATCH AUTO 1/1 #334 PSA 8 sold for $32,700.00 on September 25, 2025. | Card Ladder

Should Kelce stay the course, he will be breaking numerous records this season.

Monday Night's stats allowed him to surpass Jason Witten and now rank second all-time for receiving by a tight end. Kelce has the stats, a contending team, and the cultural cachet of having married singer Taylor Swift this summer to continue a strong hobby market in the twilight of his career.