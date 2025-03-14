This AFC Contender Has 'Inside Track' To Sign Jets' Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets made the decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his place, the Jets swooped in and signed Pittsburgh Steelers free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal.
Now, Rodgers sits in free agency with a few suitors vying for his services. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and even the Minnesota Vikings have been closely connected to the 41-year-old signal caller this offseason.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently suggested the Steelers had the "inside track at landing Rodgers." This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, either.
"Rodgers might not the best player still available, but he is a future Hall of Famer who plays the most important position in all of sports, so him taking the top spot was kind of a no-brainer," DeArdo wrote. "It appears that the Steelers have the inside track at landing Rodgers after missing out on Fields."
It makes sense for the Steelers to be the top team in the Rodgers sweepstakes. They have the loaded defense, an improved wide receiver room, and legendary head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh could also afford to sign a veteran like Rodgers.
The Giants don't have much to call home about. Rodgers could sign with New York, but it would be a much worse situation than he experienced with the Jets. The Vikings have a loaded offense that helped Sam Darnold break out in 2024, but they also have J.J. McCarthy returning from a knee injury. It's unlikely Rodgers would want to join a team where he could be benched half way through the year.
The Steelers give him the best opportunity to win while also giving him the job security he needs. If Rodgers plans on playing in 2025, the Steelers are likely to be the team he suits up for.
