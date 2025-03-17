Steelers' George Pickens Warned About Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one quarterback this offseason, with Mason Rudolph returning to the team after one season with the Tennessee Titans. For the third straight season, the quarterback room will likely be completely different from what it was in years past.
That being said, many believe that the Steelers would like to keep adding at the position, and their moves to attempt to land Aaron Rodgers show as much.
There are varying opinions on Rodgers, between his on-field performance and off field antics, he has both strong advocates and strong detractors.
One such detractor is Phil Simms, who has now talked about how Rodger's style of play would lead to him favoring players who do not speak up against him. On an episode of the Bleav podcast, Simms spoke on Rodgers' decision-making on the field, and sent a warning to those in the receiver room like George Pickens.
"Here's the other thing, if you're a wide receiver in Pittsburgh, are you going to act up when Aaron Rodgers is quarterback? Well, if you do, you'll never see the damn ball,” Simms said.
Simms comments seem to imply that a leader like Rodgers could help with issues that have permeated the receiver room for the Steelers for years. If the Steelers were able to have less issues when it came to their wideouts in recent years, it is possible that they would have been more successful offensively.
It's unknown what the plans are for Pickett moving forward, or if he'll be on the team in 2025. Right now, he's on the roster, but his consistent on and off-field issues over the last few years, including drama with former quarterback Kenny Pickett, leave his status with the team uncertain after acquiring DK Metcalf.
That being said, it is not certain that an attitude like that would work out. Having your teammates fear you would lend itself to possible issues of inaction or distrust, and might not be worth having Rodgers on board as the leader.
Rudolph is a known quantity with this sort of Steelers scheme, despite his time with the team overlapping with offensive coordinator Matt Canada instead of current offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
