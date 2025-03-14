Aaron Rodgers' Free Agency Reportedly May Hinge On Vikings' Decision
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets made the tough decisionto cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York signed free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal shortly after, but Rodgers remains a free agent.
Right now, there are three teams reportedly in the sweepstakes to land the 41-year-old quarterback: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.
The Giants and Steelers are seemingly the two teams with the most interest, though. Both teams have reportedly put offers on the board for Rodgers, with the Giants offering slightly more money. It seems like a pretty cut-and-dry decision for the veteran signal caller to make between the three teams.
So, what's the holdup for Rodgers? Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently suggested the Vikings could be what's holding Rodgers up from making a decision.
"Here’s what you need to know," Russini wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers. Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota. The Vikings have yet to make a decision. We all wait."
This doesn't necessarily mean the Vikings are the team he wants to sign with. It likely means Rodgers wants to give each team pursuing him a chance to do so. The 41-year-old could get an answer from Minnesota and still sign with the Giants or Steelers.
As Russini states, we all wait.
