The Top Prospects in Baseball and Their Product Debuts: Position Players Edition
After a long winter in which free agents' signings dragged well past the winter meetings and into February, full squad workouts have begun for all MLB teams. It’s an exciting time for both baseball fans and collectors as both will get the chance to take a look at veterans with new teams and returning stars. Also we’ll get a look at some well hyped rookies and prospects who might break camp on MLB rosters. For that reason I wanted to take a look at some of the top prospects in baseball and their debut in Topps products (based on MLB Pipeline rankings). A previous article I wrote focused on pitchers while this article will focus on position players.
1. Roman Anthony Red Sox, Rank 2, Product Debut: Bowman 2023
Were it not for Roki Sasaki, Roman Anthony would have been the number 1 prospect in baseball and deservingly so. Although somewhat unheralded coming into the 2022 Draft Anthony quickly shot up prospects ranking sites with a stellar 2024. Currently knocking on the door to the big leagues, Anthony is a true five tool player with the chance to impact the game in every facet. Much like his professional debut, Anthony’s Bowman debut was also somewhat quiet, taking a backseat to more well known player chases such as Junior Caminaro, Justin Crawford, and number two overall pick Druw Jones. However, now Anthony has exceeded many of their sales per 130point. As many of you know, I’m a hardcore Red Sox fan so I’m very much looking forward to Anthony’s debut which collectors should expect to happen sometime this year if everything goes accordingly.
2. Walker Jenkins Twins, Rank 3, Product Debut: Bowman 2024
The Twins beat the odds and got extremely lucky when they jumped into the top 5 of the 2023 MLB Draft considered by many experts to be one of the better ones of the past several years. Their reward for their luck was drafting Walker Jenkins. Another five tool prospect, Jenkins projects to have elite hitting to go along with strong in game power. Jenkins has also moved quickly, making it all the way to AA in his first professional season. Jenkins was also one of the top chases when he made his product debut in 2024. Jenkins market has also remained strong with his base autos still selling for $185 on 130point. Unlike Anthony though, I wouldn’t expect Jenkins to make his debut until 2026 but he might surprise and get a late season call up.
3. Dylan Crews Nationals, Rank 4, Product Debut: Bowman 2024
Dylan Crews was widely regarded as the top available player in the 2023 even ahead of his LSU teammate Paul Skenes who lit the MLB and hobby on fire last year. Crews picked second overall and lived up to the hype. Crews again is a legitimate 5 tool prospect who rocketed through the minors and made his MLB debut at the end of last year. Another blend of speed, power, and average, I expect Crews to anchor the Nationals lineup for years to come. Crews also has the distinction of being one of the top chases in two products. He was one of the top chases in Bowman 2024 and because he made his MLB debut last year also has rookie autos in Topps Series 1 2025. I would also expect to see Bowman Chrome 2025 Crews cards with the rookie stamp when that product is released later this year. Card sales for Crews have remained strong so collectors should expect to pay at the top of the market for Crews autos.